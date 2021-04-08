Recorded:Apr 8
Posted:Apr 8, 2021
The DMZ | Apr 8, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matthew Cooper
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that even if George Floyd was overdosing, Derek Chauvin is accountable for his death.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright talks with Jesse Singal, author of the new book The Quick Fix, about why so many highly touted findings from psychology haven’t panned out.
In a conversation with Connor Echols, scholar Madawi al-Rasheed argues that the Saudi monarchy uses its rivalry with Iran to justify repression at home and antagonism abroad.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how race-based public policy could backfire against Democrats.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether new election regulations are aimed at suppressing the Black vote.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis takes issue with Democrats’ invocation of Jim Crow’s legacy in the current voting rights debate.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright asks cyber security expert Tim Stevens how confident we can be that Russia was behind the Solar Winds hack.
