Recorded:Apr 14
Posted:Apr 14, 2021
The DMZ | Apr 14, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Alexander Wolff, author of the new book Endpapers, compare the World War II experiences of their fathers, who fought on opposite sides at the Battle of the Bulge.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that even if George Floyd was overdosing, Derek Chauvin is accountable for his death.
The DMZ
Is Sen. Joe Manchin’s latest call for bipartisanship a roadblock to an infrastructure bill, or is it more political kabuki? Bill Scher and Matthew Cooper discuss.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright talks with Jesse Singal, author of the new book The Quick Fix, about why so many highly touted findings from psychology haven’t panned out.
In a conversation with Connor Echols, scholar Madawi al-Rasheed argues that the Saudi monarchy uses its rivalry with Iran to justify repression at home and antagonism abroad.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how race-based public policy could backfire against Democrats.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether new election regulations are aimed at suppressing the Black vote.
