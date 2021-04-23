logo

25 April 2021

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Recorded:Apr 23    Posted:Apr 23, 2021
The Wright Show | Apr 23, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The DMZ

Should Biden take the GOP infrastructure offer seriously?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Biden should do with the $568 billion GOP infrastructure proposal.

The Glenn Show

The “badass m-f” problem

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the social problems stemming from the idealization of toughness in Black culture.

The Wright Show

Will the Iranian elections matter?

Robert Wright and Barbara Slavin discuss how much of an effect Iran’s upcoming presidential elections will have on nuclear negotiations.

Culturally Determined

Do Juggalos vote?

Magdalene Taylor discusses the politics of the oft-maligned fans of the horrorcore rap group Insane Clown Posse.

The Wright Show

Over the horizon

Will the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan just lead to a different kind of American warfare there? Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss.

The DMZ

Should we be mad about the J&J pause?

Bill Scher talks with Matt Lewis about coming to terms with losing out on a J&J vaccine appointment.

The Wright Show

Behind enemy lines

Robert Wright and Alexander Wolff, author of the new book Endpapers, compare the World War II experiences of their fathers, who fought on opposite sides at the Battle of the Bulge.

MeaningofLife.tv

The agnosticism of the novelist

John Horgan talks with novelist and neuroscientist Erik Hoel, author of the new novel The Revelations, about how to reconcile science and fiction.

The Wright Show

The Chauvin trial’s false choice

Robert Wright argues that even if George Floyd was overdosing, Derek Chauvin is accountable for his death.

