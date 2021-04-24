Recorded:Apr 23
Posted:Apr 24, 2021
The DMZ | Apr 24, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that progressives who react reflexively to police shootings sometimes help the right.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the social problems stemming from the idealization of toughness in Black culture.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Barbara Slavin discuss how much of an effect Iran’s upcoming presidential elections will have on nuclear negotiations.
Culturally Determined
Magdalene Taylor discusses the politics of the oft-maligned fans of the horrorcore rap group Insane Clown Posse.
The Wright Show
Will the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan just lead to a different kind of American warfare there? Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss.
The DMZ
Bill Scher talks with Matt Lewis about coming to terms with losing out on a J&J vaccine appointment.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Alexander Wolff, author of the new book Endpapers, compare the World War II experiences of their fathers, who fought on opposite sides at the Battle of the Bulge.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that even if George Floyd was overdosing, Derek Chauvin is accountable for his death.
