29 April 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Biden’s upcoming address to Congress, whether Biden will pivot toward bipartisanship, if Democrats should fear gerrymandering, and whether Margaret Sanger was a racist.

Recorded:Apr 28    Posted:Apr 28, 2021
The DMZ | Apr 28, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

