Recorded:May 6
Posted:May 6, 2021
The DMZ | May 6, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss new evidence for the theory that COVID escaped from a lab.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the problems with holding different groups to different standards.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus review the Fox News host’s anti-mask rant.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss viewers’ concerns about the current social and political climate.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with literary critic Laura Marsh about the new biography by Blake Bailey, who was recently accused by multiple women of sexual assault.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether we can learn anything from Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what Biden should do with the $568 billion GOP infrastructure proposal.
