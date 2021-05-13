Recorded:May 13
Posted:May 13, 2021
The DMZ | May 13, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the post-Trump GOP will be interventionist on the foreign policy front.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Sylvia Bennett-Stone discuss how the group Voices of Black Mothers United is combating street violence.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Ben Burgis, author of the new book Canceling Comedians While the World Burns: A Critique of the Contemporary Left.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss new evidence for the theory that COVID escaped from a lab.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the problems with holding different groups to different standards.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the Wyoming Republican’s loss of support from her congressional colleagues.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus review the Fox News host’s anti-mask rant.
