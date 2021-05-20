logo

21 May 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the politics of the 1/6 commission, whether Republican election officials can be trusted to fairly certify elections, whether Democrats should accept user fees to pay for infrastructure, plus the legacy of Charles Grodin.

Recorded:May 19    Posted:May 20, 2021
The DMZ | May 20, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

