Recorded:May 20
Posted:May 28, 2021
The Glenn Show | May 28, 2021 | Glenn Loury & Laurence Kotlikoff
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that Trump is partly responsible for the absence of moderate candidates in Iran’s upcoming presidential election (and that Biden may be, too).
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis explore the political implications of the recent increase in crime.
Culturally Determined
Labor reporter Alex N. Press describes how the company has treated its workers during the pandemic.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright explains why criticizing Israeli airstrikes isn’t necessarily an anti-Israel position.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the exaggeration of victimhood can hurt a movement.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why Republicans are afraid to establish a 1/6 commission.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the changing landscape of opinion revealed by the Gaza conflict.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page