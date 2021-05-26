Recorded:May 25
Posted:May 26, 2021
The DMZ | May 26, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Labor reporter Alex N. Press describes how the company has treated its workers during the pandemic.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright explains why criticizing Israeli airstrikes isn’t necessarily an anti-Israel position.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the exaggeration of victimhood can hurt a movement.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why Republicans are afraid to establish a 1/6 commission.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the changing landscape of opinion revealed by the Gaza conflict.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Palestinian activist Fadi Quran discuss why Palestinians increasingly support a rights-based approach to the conflict with Israel.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Default Friend, the pseudonymous cohost of the new podcast After the Orgy.
