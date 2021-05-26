logo

27 May 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether crime and inflation will hurt Democrats, whether abortion and the 1/6 commission will hurt Republicans, and whether an infrastructure compromise may help them both.

Play entire video
Recorded:May 25    Posted:May 26, 2021
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | May 26, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

MeaningofLife.tv

Hitting the existential brick wall

playvideo screenshot

Over a slideshow of his work, the artist David Poleski describes a devastating “negative mystical experience” he had in 1974.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

MeaningofLife.tv

It’s time for a psychological revolution!

playvideo screenshot

In a conversation with Rob Wiblin, a leader of the effective altruism movement, Robert Wright argues that unchecked cognitive biases are pushing the world toward disaster.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

Culturally Determined

Amazon’s total war against unions

playvideo screenshot

Labor reporter Alex N. Press describes how the company has treated its workers during the pandemic.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Anti-Bibi, pro-Israel

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright explains why criticizing Israeli airstrikes isn’t necessarily an anti-Israel position.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

When “victimology” goes too far

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the exaggeration of victimhood can hurt a movement.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Why Republicans can’t handle 1/6

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why Republicans are afraid to establish a 1/6 commission.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Americans reconsider Israel-Palestine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the changing landscape of opinion revealed by the Gaza conflict.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The death of the two-state solution

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Palestinian activist Fadi Quran discuss why Palestinians increasingly support a rights-based approach to the conflict with Israel.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Is sex positivity over?

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Default Friend, the pseudonymous cohost of the new podcast After the Orgy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip