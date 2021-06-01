Recorded:May 11
Posted:Jun 1, 2021
The Wright Show | Jun 1, 2021 | Robert Wright & David Brophy
Culturally Determined
Nicholas Clairmont discusses his recent essay applying class analysis to “woke” language.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that Trump is partly responsible for the absence of moderate candidates in Iran’s upcoming presidential election (and that Biden may be, too).
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury talks to economist Laurence Kotlikoff about the dangers of inflation caused by debt-financed COVID relief.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis explore the political implications of the recent increase in crime.
Culturally Determined
Labor reporter Alex N. Press describes how the company has treated its workers during the pandemic.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright explains why criticizing Israeli airstrikes isn’t necessarily an anti-Israel position.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the exaggeration of victimhood can hurt a movement.
