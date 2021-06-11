Recorded:May 25
Posted:Jun 11, 2021
The Glenn Show | Jun 11, 2021 | Conversations with Cornel West (Glenn Loury, Cornel West, and Teodros Kiros)
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Mickey Kaus, Robert Wright argues that humans are in trouble if aliens don’t show up sooner or later.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why Vice President Kamala Harris seems to attract an outsized amount of attention and criticism.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus makes the case for an anti-woke Tea Party.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher explore the meaning behind Trump’s blog bust.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, historian David Brophy explains how China justifies its repression of the Uyghurs as part of the international fight against terrorism.
Culturally Determined
Nicholas Clairmont discusses his recent essay applying class analysis to “woke” language.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that Trump is partly responsible for the absence of moderate candidates in Iran’s upcoming presidential election (and that Biden may be, too).
