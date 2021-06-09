Recorded:Jun 9
Posted:Jun 9, 2021
The DMZ | Jun 9, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Mickey Kaus, Robert Wright argues that humans are in trouble if aliens don’t show up sooner or later.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, Cornel West, and Teodros Kiros discuss the global cultural impact of Black Americans and the problems of internalized despair that they still confront.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus makes the case for an anti-woke Tea Party.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher explore the meaning behind Trump’s blog bust.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, historian David Brophy explains how China justifies its repression of the Uyghurs as part of the international fight against terrorism.
Culturally Determined
Nicholas Clairmont discusses his recent essay applying class analysis to “woke” language.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that Trump is partly responsible for the absence of moderate candidates in Iran’s upcoming presidential election (and that Biden may be, too).
