Recorded:Jun 15
Posted:Jun 15, 2021
The Wright Show | Jun 15, 2021 | Robert Wright & Nikita Petrov
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Rabbi Ari Hart about Jewish religious instruction in America.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Mickey Kaus, Robert Wright argues that humans are in trouble if aliens don’t show up sooner or later.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, Cornel West, and Teodros Kiros discuss the global cultural impact of Black Americans and the problems of internalized despair that they still confront.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss why Vice President Kamala Harris seems to attract an outsized amount of attention and criticism.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Mickey Kaus makes the case for an anti-woke Tea Party.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher explore the meaning behind Trump’s blog bust.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, historian David Brophy explains how China justifies its repression of the Uyghurs as part of the international fight against terrorism.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page