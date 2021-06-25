Recorded:Jun 1
Posted:Jun 25, 2021
The Glenn Show | Jun 25, 2021 | Glenn Loury & Charles Murray
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a recent Supreme Court ruling that may lead colleges to pay their athletes.
Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council and Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute discuss whether it’s counterproductive for American leaders to talk tough on China.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the New York City mayoral primary and its national implications.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens debate whether Israel has ever offered a sovereign state to the Palestinians.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss ways that Texas’ controversial anti-CRT law could backfire.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury discusses his recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Today.
Culturally Determined
Book critic Christian Lorentzen discusses his recent essay using literary analysis to understand the Trump and Biden eras.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss how Alexey Navalny’s return to Russia and the Belarusian political crisis led to Russia’s most recent crackdown on political freedoms.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Rabbi Ari Hart about Jewish religious instruction in America.
