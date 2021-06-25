logo

26 June 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jun 25    Posted:Jun 25, 2021
Download:
mp3
The Wright Show | Jun 25, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

Grappling with group disparities

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Charles Murray discuss how seemingly minor differences in ability within and between groups can have outsized effects.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

In support of speaking softly

playvideo screenshot

Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council and Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute discuss whether it’s counterproductive for American leaders to talk tough on China.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Did RCV make it in NYC?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the New York City mayoral primary and its national implications.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

State minus

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens debate whether Israel has ever offered a sovereign state to the Palestinians.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Outlawing critical race theory

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss ways that Texas’ controversial anti-CRT law could backfire.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The Tucker Carlson experience

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury discusses his recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Today.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

The gothic and the sentimental in recent American history

playvideo screenshot

Book critic Christian Lorentzen discusses his recent essay using literary analysis to understand the Trump and Biden eras.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The crackdown in Russia

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nikita Petrov discuss how Alexey Navalny’s return to Russia and the Belarusian political crisis led to Russia’s most recent crackdown on political freedoms.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

The failures of Hebrew School education

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Rabbi Ari Hart about Jewish religious instruction in America.

Play entire videoPlay this clip