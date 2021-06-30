logo

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Jun 30    Posted:Jun 30, 2021
The DMZ | Jun 30, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

A new new world order

In a conversation with Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, Heather Hurlburt of New America argues that the US needs to make the international system live up to its liberal promises.

The Wright Show

Biden’s bombs

Robert Wright and Derek Davison of Foreign Exchanges discuss the fallout from Biden’s recent airstrikes against Iran-linked militias in Iraq and Syria.

The Wright Show

The NCAA strikes out

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a recent Supreme Court ruling that may lead colleges to pay their athletes.

The Glenn Show

Grappling with group disparities

Glenn Loury and Charles Murray discuss how seemingly minor differences in ability within and between groups can have outsized effects.

In support of speaking softly

Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council and Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute discuss whether it’s counterproductive for American leaders to talk tough on China.

The DMZ

Did RCV make it in NYC?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the New York City mayoral primary and its national implications.

The Wright Show

State minus

Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens debate whether Israel has ever offered a sovereign state to the Palestinians.

The Wright Show

Outlawing critical race theory

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss ways that Texas’ controversial anti-CRT law could backfire.

The Glenn Show

The Tucker Carlson experience

Glenn Loury discusses his recent appearance on Tucker Carlson Today.

