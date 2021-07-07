logo

8 July 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Jul 7    Posted:Jul 7, 2021
The DMZ | Jul 7, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The “apologist” smear

Robert Wright and Josh Summers discuss the stigmatization of people who try to understand the behavior of adversaries.

The Wright Show

JD Vance plays the victim

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s use of populist rhetoric in his Ohio senatorial campaign.

The Glenn Show

Black self-making

Glenn Loury critiques the left and the right’s embrace of the idea that black people’s fates are predetermined.

A new new world order

In a conversation with Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, Heather Hurlburt of New America argues that the US needs to make the international system live up to its liberal promises.

The DMZ

Is Biden failing the test of bipartisanship?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Biden’s trouble getting Republican support for infrastructure spending bodes ill for his presidency.

The Wright Show

Biden’s bombs

Robert Wright and Derek Davison of Foreign Exchanges discuss the fallout from Biden’s recent airstrikes against Iran-linked militias in Iraq and Syria.

The Wright Show

The NCAA strikes out

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a recent Supreme Court ruling that may lead colleges to pay their athletes.

The Glenn Show

Grappling with group disparities

Glenn Loury and Charles Murray discuss how seemingly minor differences in ability within and between groups can have outsized effects.

In support of speaking softly

Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council and Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute discuss whether it’s counterproductive for American leaders to talk tough on China.

