Recorded:Jul 7
Posted:Jul 7, 2021
The DMZ | Jul 7, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s use of populist rhetoric in his Ohio senatorial campaign.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury critiques the left and the right’s embrace of the idea that black people’s fates are predetermined.
In a conversation with Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, Heather Hurlburt of New America argues that the US needs to make the international system live up to its liberal promises.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask whether Biden’s trouble getting Republican support for infrastructure spending bodes ill for his presidency.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Derek Davison of Foreign Exchanges discuss the fallout from Biden’s recent airstrikes against Iran-linked militias in Iraq and Syria.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a recent Supreme Court ruling that may lead colleges to pay their athletes.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Charles Murray discuss how seemingly minor differences in ability within and between groups can have outsized effects.
Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council and Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute discuss whether it’s counterproductive for American leaders to talk tough on China.
