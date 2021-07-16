Recorded:Jul 12
Posted:Jul 16, 2021
The Glenn Show | Jul 16, 2021 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment and Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution debate whether the US should fundamentally reevaluate its military engagement abroad.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss a spate of recent pieces suggesting that the left, more than the right, has escalated the culture war.
The Wright Show
Mathematician Timothy Nguyen, in conversation with Robert Wright, critiques Weinstein’s grand theory of physics.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Daniel Bessner critique C-SPAN’s recent ranking of the best and worst American presidents.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that teachers be monitored by camera to keep classrooms free of critical race theory.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political scientist Lawrence Mead debate the role of individualism and the family in Black American culture.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the idea that, since 2000, progressives have moved further to the left than conservatives have moved to the right.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page