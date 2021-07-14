Recorded:Jul 14
Posted:Jul 14, 2021
The DMZ | Jul 14, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Mathematician Timothy Nguyen, in conversation with Robert Wright, critiques Weinstein’s grand theory of physics.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Daniel Bessner critique C-SPAN’s recent ranking of the best and worst American presidents.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that teachers be monitored by camera to keep classrooms free of critical race theory.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and political scientist Lawrence Mead debate the role of individualism and the family in Black American culture.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the idea that, since 2000, progressives have moved further to the left than conservatives have moved to the right.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s use of populist rhetoric in his Ohio senatorial campaign.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury critiques the left and the right’s embrace of the idea that black people’s fates are predetermined.
In a conversation with Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, Heather Hurlburt of New America argues that the US needs to make the international system live up to its liberal promises.
