16 July 2021

Stephen Wertheim (Carnegie Endowment, Yale Law School) and Thomas Wright (Brookings Institution, The Atlantic, "All Measures Short of War")

Recorded:Jul 9    Posted:Jul 15, 2021
Bloggingheads.tv | Jul 15, 2021 | Stephen Wertheim & Thomas Wright

The DMZ

Who is the main aggressor in the culture war?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss a spate of recent pieces suggesting that the left, more than the right, has escalated the culture war.

Play entire video

The Wright Show

Is there anything to Eric Weinstein’s theory of everything?

playvideo screenshot

Mathematician Timothy Nguyen, in conversation with Robert Wright, critiques Weinstein’s grand theory of physics.

Play entire video

Culturally Determined

The absurd exercise of ranking presidential greatness

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Daniel Bessner critique C-SPAN’s recent ranking of the best and worst American presidents.

Play entire video

The Wright Show

The anti-CRT panopticon

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Tucker Carlson’s suggestion that teachers be monitored by camera to keep classrooms free of critical race theory.

Play entire video

The Glenn Show

Is African American culture “non-Western”?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and political scientist Lawrence Mead debate the role of individualism and the family in Black American culture.

Play entire video

The DMZ

How far left has the left shifted?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate the idea that, since 2000, progressives have moved further to the left than conservatives have moved to the right.

Play entire video

MeaningofLife.tv

The “apologist” smear

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Josh Summers discuss the stigmatization of people who try to understand the behavior of adversaries.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

JD Vance plays the victim

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s use of populist rhetoric in his Ohio senatorial campaign.

Play entire video

The Glenn Show

Black self-making

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury critiques the left and the right’s embrace of the idea that black people’s fates are predetermined.

Play entire video