24 July 2021

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and Richard Epstein (NYU School of Law, the Hoover Institution )

Recorded:Jul 7    Posted:Jul 23, 2021
The Glenn Show | Jul 23, 2021 | Glenn Loury & Richard Epstein

The Wright Show

Are we stuck with Covid?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility that Covid vaccines will become a permanent part of life.

Psychopolitica

Is Putin a mystic?

Following the revelation that Putin owns a float tank, Nikita Petrov and John Horgan speculate that he may be the Übermensch.

The DMZ

BIF! POW!

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis push back on bipartisan infrastructure deal pessimism.

Culturally Determined

“In this Ohio diner…”

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with DougJ, who runs the parody Twitter account New York Times Pitchbot, about a lazy trope of reporting on Middle America.

The Wright Show

Law and Order: Global Edition

Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate whether autocracies violate international rules and norms more than democracies.

Empire state of mind

International relations scholars John Ikenberry and Patrick Porter debate whether America is an empire.

The Wright Show

Why are we sanctioning Cuba (or anyone)?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate US foreign policy.

The Glenn Show

Defining CRT

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the rhetoric and politics of the critical race theory debate.

Talkin’ bout a revolution (in US foreign policy)

Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment and Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution debate whether the US should fundamentally reevaluate its military engagement abroad.

