7 August 2021

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and Lara Bazelon (University of San FranciscoA Good Mother)

Recorded:Jul 9    Posted:Aug 6, 2021
The Glenn Show | Aug 6, 2021 | Glenn Loury & Lara Bazelon

The Wright Show

The right’s natalist schism

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a conflict among conservatives over what, if anything, to do about falling birth rates.

MeaningofLife.tv

Is free will incompatible with the laws of physics?

John Horgan and physicist Sabine Hossenfelder debate whether a belief in free will requires us to deny some of the fundamental laws of physics.

The DMZ

Is Trump too lazy to run again, or too narcissistic to bow out?

Aryeh Cohen-Wade joins Bill Scher in the DMZ to discuss Trump’s strategy in 2022 and 2024.

MeaningofLife.tv

Ten tools for embracing your finitude

Robert Wright and Oliver Burkeman, author of the new book Four Thousand Weeks, discuss some workable time management techniques.

Culturally Determined

Among the influencers

Barrett Swanson, author of the new essay collection Lost in Summerland, discusses his time reporting from a TikTok “collab house.”

The Wright Show

A modest proposal

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s plan to give extra votes to people with children.

The Glenn Show

The discomforts of conservatism

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Jason Riley discuss the social opprobrium that sometimes makes life uncomfortable for conservatives in academia.

Make India Great Again

In a conversation with Connor Echols, political scientist Achin Vanaik explains how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses an aggressive foreign policy to appeal to his base at home.

The Wright Show

Why did Hezbollah intervene in Syria?

In a conversation with Robert Wright, Rania Khalek argues that the decision had less to do with Iran than most people think.

