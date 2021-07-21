Recorded:Jul 21
The DMZ | Jul 21, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Psychopolitica
Following the revelation that Putin owns a float tank, Nikita Petrov and John Horgan speculate that he may be the Übermensch.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with DougJ, who runs the parody Twitter account New York Times Pitchbot, about a lazy trope of reporting on Middle America.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate whether autocracies violate international rules and norms more than democracies.
International relations scholars John Ikenberry and Patrick Porter debate whether America is an empire.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the rhetoric and politics of the critical race theory debate.
Stephen Wertheim of the Carnegie Endowment and Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution debate whether the US should fundamentally reevaluate its military engagement abroad.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss a spate of recent pieces suggesting that the left, more than the right, has escalated the culture war.
The Wright Show
Mathematician Timothy Nguyen, in conversation with Robert Wright, critiques Weinstein’s grand theory of physics.
