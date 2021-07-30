Recorded:Jul 16
Posted:Jul 30, 2021
The Glenn Show | Jul 30, 2021 | The Life & Work of Thomas Sowell (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Jason Riley)
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s plan to give extra votes to people with children.
In a conversation with Connor Echols, political scientist Achin Vanaik explains how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses an aggressive foreign policy to appeal to his base at home.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Rania Khalek argues that the decision had less to do with Iran than most people think.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John McWhorter, author of the new book Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility that Covid vaccines will become a permanent part of life.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Richard Epstein discuss critical race theory and the legal history of racial redress in the US.
Psychopolitica
Following the revelation that Putin owns a float tank, Nikita Petrov and John Horgan speculate that he may be the Übermensch.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis push back on bipartisan infrastructure deal pessimism.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with DougJ, who runs the parody Twitter account New York Times Pitchbot, about a lazy trope of reporting on Middle America.
