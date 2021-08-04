logo

5 August 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Aryeh Cohen-Wade (Joking on the Square, @AryehCW)

Bill and guest host Aryeh discuss whether Trump is truly the GOP kingmaker, if there’s any way for Cuomo to survive his sexual harassment scandal, and why an establishment Democrat defeated a Berniecrat in OH-11.

Plus: Assessing whether AOC will actually torpedo the bipartisan infrastructure bill and considering Biden’s eviction moratorium decision.

Recorded:Aug 4    Posted:Aug 4, 2021
The DMZ | Aug 4, 2021 | Bill Scher & Aryeh Cohen-Wade

