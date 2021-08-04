Recorded:Aug 4
Posted:Aug 4, 2021
The DMZ | Aug 4, 2021 | Bill Scher & Aryeh Cohen-Wade
Culturally Determined
Barrett Swanson, author of the new essay collection Lost in Summerland, discusses his time reporting from a TikTok “collab house.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s plan to give extra votes to people with children.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Jason Riley discuss the social opprobrium that sometimes makes life uncomfortable for conservatives in academia.
In a conversation with Connor Echols, political scientist Achin Vanaik explains how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses an aggressive foreign policy to appeal to his base at home.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Rania Khalek argues that the decision had less to do with Iran than most people think.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John McWhorter, author of the new book Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility that Covid vaccines will become a permanent part of life.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Richard Epstein discuss critical race theory and the legal history of racial redress in the US.
