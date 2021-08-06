Recorded:Aug 6
Posted:Aug 6, 2021
The Wright Show | Aug 6, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and law professor Lara Bazelon discuss the impact of progressive district attorneys on crime and sentencing around the country.
The DMZ
Aryeh Cohen-Wade joins Bill Scher in the DMZ to discuss Trump’s strategy in 2022 and 2024.
Culturally Determined
Barrett Swanson, author of the new essay collection Lost in Summerland, discusses his time reporting from a TikTok “collab house.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss JD Vance’s plan to give extra votes to people with children.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and journalist Jason Riley discuss the social opprobrium that sometimes makes life uncomfortable for conservatives in academia.
In a conversation with Connor Echols, political scientist Achin Vanaik explains how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses an aggressive foreign policy to appeal to his base at home.
The Wright Show
In a conversation with Robert Wright, Rania Khalek argues that the decision had less to do with Iran than most people think.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page