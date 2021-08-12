logo

13 August 2021

Michael Swaine (Quincy Institute) and Orville Schell (Asia Society)

Recorded:Aug 11    Posted:Aug 12, 2021
Bloggingheads.tv | Aug 12, 2021 | Michael Swaine & Orville Schell

The DMZ

The conservative case for allowing mask mandates

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ attempt to prohibit mask mandates in Florida communities.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The storm before the calm?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Afghanistan expert Adam Weinstein discuss whether the Afghan government will be able to reach a political settlement with the Taliban.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Who was behind the assassination of Haiti’s president?

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and social scientist Jemima Pierre discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Pandemic poetry

playvideo screenshot

Leigh Stein talks about her new collection of poetry What to Miss When, which she composed during the first months of the pandemic.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The right’s natalist schism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a conflict among conservatives over what, if anything, to do about falling birth rates.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Is the jury still out on progressive DAs?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and law professor Lara Bazelon discuss the impact of progressive district attorneys on crime and sentencing around the country.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Is free will incompatible with the laws of physics?

playvideo screenshot

John Horgan and physicist Sabine Hossenfelder debate whether a belief in free will requires us to deny some of the fundamental laws of physics.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The DMZ

Is Trump too lazy to run again, or too narcissistic to bow out?

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade joins Bill Scher in the DMZ to discuss Trump’s strategy in 2022 and 2024.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Ten tools for embracing your finitude

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Oliver Burkeman, author of the new book Four Thousand Weeks, discuss some workable time management techniques.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv