Recorded:Aug 12
Posted:Aug 12, 2021
The DMZ | Aug 12, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
China experts Michael Swaine and Orville Schell discuss how Washington can balance cooperation and competition in its relations with Beijing.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Afghanistan expert Adam Weinstein discuss whether the Afghan government will be able to reach a political settlement with the Taliban.
Connor Echols and social scientist Jemima Pierre discuss.
Culturally Determined
Leigh Stein talks about her new collection of poetry What to Miss When, which she composed during the first months of the pandemic.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss a conflict among conservatives over what, if anything, to do about falling birth rates.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and law professor Lara Bazelon discuss the impact of progressive district attorneys on crime and sentencing around the country.
The DMZ
Aryeh Cohen-Wade joins Bill Scher in the DMZ to discuss Trump’s strategy in 2022 and 2024.
