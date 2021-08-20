Play entire video
-
Unmasked liberals in their natural environment
.
0:00
-
The sharply rising Covid-related death rate in the US
.
5:44
-
Should the US send vaccine doses abroad before giving boosters at home?
.
16:44
-
Bob: The Afghanistan withdrawal could reduce the risk of domestic terrorism
.
20:28
-
Is there political logic behind Biden’s position on Afghan refugees?
.
30:08
-
Bob: We could have won the Cold War with much less military intervention
.
37:02
-
Is “authoritarianism” the new “international communism”?
.
46:12
-
Is there an anti-American terrorist threat lurking in Syria?
.
56:28
-
The military’s institutional bias against bad news
.
1:07:37
-
Will Biden reinstitute Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy?
.
1:12:35
-
Parrot Room preview: The Kamala problem, JD Vance, the case against Ghislaine, Twitter lets users flag misinformation, a new Larry Elder scandal, the Atlantic’s supposed prosperousness, Nanci Griffith, the backstory on Bob and Mickey’s teetotaling, the Weinsteins, Ted Lasso, and some inspiration for Mickey
.
1:14:08
Recorded:Aug 20
Posted:Aug 20, 2021
The Wright Show | Aug 20, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
