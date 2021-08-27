Recorded:Nov 7
Posted:Aug 27, 2021
The Glenn Show | Aug 27, 2021 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a Taliban-run Afghanistan can be incorporated into the global community.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the US has abandoned its responsibilities by withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Laura K. Field, author of the recent essay “What the Hell Happened to the Claremont Institute?,” discuss the pro-Trump writer Michael Anton.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the media’s treatment of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray debate the role of patriotism in cross-demographic coalition building.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possible political repercussions in the US from the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and legal scholar Mehrsa Baradaran discuss the idea that schools use “woke” vocabulary to prepare students to speak the language of elite institutions.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Rebecca Panovka, author of the recent essay “Men in Dark Times,” which argues that many misread Arendt since 2016.
