28 August 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Aug 25    Posted:Aug 26, 2021
The DMZ | Aug 26, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Glenn Show

What is “Black conservatism”?

In a conversation from 2007, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the delicate position of Black intellectuals in the conservative mediasphere.

The Wright Show

Is the world ready for the Taliban?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a Taliban-run Afghanistan can be incorporated into the global community.

MeaningofLife.tv

Looking at pornography (for insights into human evolution)

Robert Wright and anthropologist Agustín Fuentes debate whether studying porn viewing habits helps us understand the evolution of human sexuality.

Culturally Determined

The cosplaying conservative intellectual

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Laura K. Field, author of the recent essay “What the Hell Happened to the Claremont Institute?,” discuss the pro-Trump writer Michael Anton.

The Wright Show

Tear gas in Kabul, bullets in Rabaa

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the media’s treatment of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The Glenn Show

Debating Black patriotism

Glenn Loury and Briahna Joy Gray debate the role of patriotism in cross-demographic coalition building.

The DMZ

Blowback for Biden?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possible political repercussions in the US from the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The Wright Show

The uses of wokeness

Robert Wright and legal scholar Mehrsa Baradaran discuss the idea that schools use “woke” vocabulary to prepare students to speak the language of elite institutions.

Culturally Determined

Misreading Hannah Arendt during the Trump years

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Rebecca Panovka, author of the recent essay “Men in Dark Times,” which argues that many misread Arendt since 2016.

