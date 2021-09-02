Recorded:Sep 2
Posted:Sep 2, 2021
The DMZ | Sep 2, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss whether it’s helpful to think of opposition to woke anti-racism in pugilistic terms.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and political scientist John Mearsheimer debate whether the US should try to establish a norm of strict compliance with international law.
Culturally Determined
Joshua Cohen discusses his new novel, a fictionalized account of a meeting between the literary critic Harold Bloom and Benzion Netanyahu, father of the future Israeli prime minister.
The Glenn Show
In a conversation from 2007, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the delicate position of Black intellectuals in the conservative mediasphere.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether a Taliban-run Afghanistan can be incorporated into the global community.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the US has abandoned its responsibilities by withdrawing from Afghanistan.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Laura K. Field, author of the recent essay “What the Hell Happened to the Claremont Institute?,” discuss the pro-Trump writer Michael Anton.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the media’s treatment of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.
