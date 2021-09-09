logo

10 September 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Sep 9    Posted:Sep 9, 2021
mp3
The DMZ | Sep 9, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Wright Show

Did the Global War on Terrorism backfire?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the wars that followed 9/11 fueled homegrown terrorism.

The Glenn Show

Rocks and race at the University of Wisconsin

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the University of Wisconsin should have handled recent campus protests.

Culturally Determined

A counternarrative on online disinformation

Joe Bernstein discusses his new Harper’s cover story reconsidering “fake news.”

Culturally Determined

The case against The White Lotus

Critic John Ganz found the widely praised HBO series tedious and hollow.

The Wright Show

Will the Texas abortion law backfire?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether restrictions on abortion, including the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, could eventually strengthen women’s reproductive rights.

The Glenn Show

The “fight” against CRT

Glenn Loury and Nikita Petrov discuss whether it’s helpful to think of opposition to woke anti-racism in pugilistic terms.

The DMZ

Who’s onboard with the Texas abortion law?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Texas’ controversial new abortion law risks alienating the political center.

The Wright Show

Can international law constrain great powers?

Robert Wright and political scientist John Mearsheimer debate whether the US should try to establish a norm of strict compliance with international law.

Culturally Determined

The Netanyahus, a novel

Joshua Cohen discusses his new novel, a fictionalized account of a meeting between the literary critic Harold Bloom and Benzion Netanyahu, father of the future Israeli prime minister.

