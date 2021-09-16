Recorded:Sep 16
Posted:Sep 16, 2021
The DMZ | Sep 16, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Katie Baker about her recent essay on early ’90s Nickelodeon and how children’s entertainment has changed since then.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the wars that followed 9/11 fueled homegrown terrorism.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how the University of Wisconsin should have handled recent campus protests.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss what they’ve learned about American politics since the 9/11 attacks.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether restrictions on abortion, including the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, could eventually strengthen women’s reproductive rights.
