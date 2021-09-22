Recorded:Sep 22
Posted:Sep 22, 2021
The DMZ | Sep 22, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and critic Sophie Haigney discuss the connection between digital art and signed baseballs.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether Biden’s claims about his budget are lies or ordinary political hyperbole.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and historian Daniel Bessner discuss the possibility that combating climate change will require rethinking what it means to live a meaningful life.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the late comic’s work and career.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade talks with Katie Baker about her recent essay on early ’90s Nickelodeon and how children’s entertainment has changed since then.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether the wars that followed 9/11 fueled homegrown terrorism.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page