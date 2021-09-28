logo

30 September 2021

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tvThe Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True), Matthew Browne(Decoding the Gurus, Central Queensland University), and Christopher Kavanagh (Decoding the Gurus, Oxford, Rikkyo University)

Recorded:Sep 16    Posted:Sep 28, 2021
The Wright Show | Sep 28, 2021 | The Age of Secular Gurus (Robert Wright, Matthew Browne, and Christopher Kavanagh)

Culturally Determined

#MeToo and Philip Roth

Jacques Berlinerblau discuss how the #MeToo movement shaped his new book, The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.

The Wright Show

Fighting for infrastructure

With infrastructure week actually approaching, Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political incentives facing members of Congress.

The Glenn Show

Overcoming tribalism

Glenn Loury and Robert Wright discuss the necessity and difficulty of tamping down tribalistic behavior and thought.

The DMZ

Oh what a feeling, when you’re voting on the debt ceiling

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possibility that we’re headed for another government shutdown.

MeaningofLife.tv

The existential stakes of enlightenment

Robert Wright and Josh Summers discuss how mindfulness can help humankind overcome potentially disastrous cognitive biases.

Culturally Determined

NFTs and the question of authentication

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and critic Sophie Haigney discuss the connection between digital art and signed baseballs.

The Wright Show

Will the Biden budget “transform” America?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether Biden’s claims about his budget are lies or ordinary political hyperbole.

The Glenn Show

The spiritual challenges of climate change

Glenn Loury and historian Daniel Bessner discuss the possibility that combating climate change will require rethinking what it means to live a meaningful life.

The DMZ

The legacy of Norm MacDonald

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the late comic’s work and career.

