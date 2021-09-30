Recorded:Sep 30
Posted:Sep 30, 2021
The DMZ | Sep 30, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show Robert Wright talks with Matthew Browne and Christopher Kavanagh, hosts of the Decoding the Gurus podcast, about Eric and Bret Weinstein’s tendency to draw outsized conclusions from their personal experiences. Culturally Determined Jacques Berlinerblau discuss how the #MeToo movement shaped his new book, The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography. The Wright Show With infrastructure week actually approaching, Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political incentives facing members of Congress. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Robert Wright discuss the necessity and difficulty of tamping down tribalistic behavior and thought. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possibility that we’re headed for another government shutdown. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade and critic Sophie Haigney discuss the connection between digital art and signed baseballs. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether Biden’s claims about his budget are lies or ordinary political hyperbole.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and historian Daniel Bessner discuss the possibility that combating climate change will require rethinking what it means to live a meaningful life.
