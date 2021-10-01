Reconstructing Pelosi’s infrastructure dealmaking
0:00
Does Biden actually need both infrastructure bills to pass?
11:05
Time for some game theory (to explain infrastructure negotiations)
27:41
Positive pandemic news: Declining US case rates, Merck’s new drug
33:59
Is Havana Syndrome real?
41:01
Mickey: We should have empathy for whites who fear being replaced by foreigners
49:20
What the Guinean coup shows us about the GWOT
56:34
Was there political motivation behind the botched Kabul drone strike?
1:00:01
Why were there 12,000 Haitians in Del Rio, Texas?
1:04:15
Parrot Room preview: The demise of Ozy, Mickey’s stolen joke, a
The Best and the Brightest anecdote, Mickey’s bad newsletter advice, why Bob doesn’t like Tommy Vietor, Bob explains why Mickey triggered him last week, a nominee for a Parrot Room guest, the mystery of the cloned horse, and the legal definition of “reckless disregard” .
1:09:05
Recorded:Oct 1
Posted:Oct 1, 2021
The Wright Show | Oct 1, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
