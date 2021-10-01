logo

2 October 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Oct 1    Posted:Oct 1, 2021
Download:
mp3
The Wright Show | Oct 1, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

The road not taken for Obama

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate Barack Obama’s presidential track record on race.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

What happened to Glenn Greenwald?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the controversial journalist’s appearances on Fox News and his support for some parts of Trump’s agenda.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The grievance-based world of the Weinsteins

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright talks with Matthew Browne and Christopher Kavanagh, hosts of the Decoding the Gurus podcast, about Eric and Bret Weinstein’s tendency to draw outsized conclusions from their personal experiences.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

#MeToo and Philip Roth

playvideo screenshot

Jacques Berlinerblau discuss how the #MeToo movement shaped his new book, The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Fighting for infrastructure

playvideo screenshot

With infrastructure week actually approaching, Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the political incentives facing members of Congress.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Overcoming tribalism

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Robert Wright discuss the necessity and difficulty of tamping down tribalistic behavior and thought.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Oh what a feeling, when you’re voting on the debt ceiling

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the possibility that we’re headed for another government shutdown.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

The existential stakes of enlightenment

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Josh Summers discuss how mindfulness can help humankind overcome potentially disastrous cognitive biases.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

Culturally Determined

NFTs and the question of authentication

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and critic Sophie Haigney discuss the connection between digital art and signed baseballs.

Play entire videoPlay this clip