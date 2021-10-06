John’s recent injury puts the topic of death on his mind. Nikita and John talk about death through the lens of Russian philosophy, quantum mechanics, information theory, psychedelic experiences, and simply being somebody who will eventually die.
Gershom Gorenberg, author of the new book War of Shadows: Codebreakers, Spies, and the Secret Struggle to Drive the Nazis from the Middle East, explains why the Nazi general was neither a military genius nor a “good German.”
Robert Wright talks with Matthew Browne and Christopher Kavanagh, hosts of the Decoding the Gurus podcast, about Eric and Bret Weinstein’s tendency to draw outsized conclusions from their personal experiences.
