8 October 2021

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and David E. Kaiser (A Life in History)

Recorded:Oct 1    Posted:Oct 8, 2021
The Glenn Show | Oct 8, 2021 | Glenn Loury & David E. Kaiser

The DMZ

The corrosive influence of low-dollar donors

Matt K. Lewis argues that politicians who rely primarily on small donations tend to be more hardline and partisan than those with big donors.

Psychopolitica

Russian Cosmism

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan discuss Russian philosopher Nikolai Fyodorov, who claimed that immortality can be reached through science, but we will only deserve it if we resurrect all previous generations.

The Wright Show

From My Lai to Abu Ghraib

Robert Wright and historian Samuel Moyn, author of the new book Humane, discuss how the reaction of activists to wartime atrocities has changed.

Culturally Determined

Debunking the myth of Rommel

Gershom Gorenberg, author of the new book War of Shadows: Codebreakers, Spies, and the Secret Struggle to Drive the Nazis from the Middle East, explains why the Nazi general was neither a military genius nor a “good German.”

The Wright Show

Replacement in theory and practice

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether, and in what sense, workers wary of being displaced by immigrant labor should feel threatened by “replacement”.

The Glenn Show

The road not taken for Obama

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate Barack Obama’s presidential track record on race.

The DMZ

What happened to Glenn Greenwald?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the controversial journalist’s appearances on Fox News and his support for some parts of Trump’s agenda.

The Wright Show

The grievance-based world of the Weinsteins

Robert Wright talks with Matthew Browne and Christopher Kavanagh, hosts of the Decoding the Gurus podcast, about Eric and Bret Weinstein’s tendency to draw outsized conclusions from their personal experiences.

Culturally Determined

#MeToo and Philip Roth

Jacques Berlinerblau discuss how the #MeToo movement shaped his new book, The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.

