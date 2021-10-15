Recorded:Oct 9
Posted:Oct 15, 2021
The Glenn Show | Oct 15, 2021 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Trump’s threat to undermine Republicans in the midterms is a calculated move or just a bid for attention
The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Chappelle should be held responsible for the political content in his latest stand-up special. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Aryeh Cohen-Wade debate whether the ideal of objectivity in reporting is a concept whose time has passed. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with the anonymous person who tweets as William Shakespeare. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Biden’s falling popularity will galvanize a 2024 Trump run. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and historian David E. Kaiser discuss the history of redlining and black wealth accumulation after World War II. The DMZ Matt K. Lewis argues that politicians who rely primarily on small donations tend to be more hardline and partisan than those with big donors. Psychopolitica Nikita Petrov and John Horgan discuss Russian philosopher Nikolai Fyodorov, who claimed that immortality can be reached through science, but we will only deserve it if we resurrect all previous generations.
The Wright Show Robert Wright and historian Samuel Moyn, author of the new book Humane, discuss how the reaction of activists to wartime atrocities has changed.
