logo

15 October 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Oct 15    Posted:Oct 15, 2021
Download:
mp3
The Wright Show | Oct 15, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

Behind the New York Times “megaphone”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how John is perceived now that he writes for the Times.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Is Dave Chappelle serious?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Chappelle should be held responsible for the political content in his latest stand-up special.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Is journalistic neutrality obsolete?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Aryeh Cohen-Wade debate whether the ideal of objectivity in reporting is a concept whose time has passed.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

The Bard of Twitter

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with the anonymous person who tweets as William Shakespeare.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Is Biden fostering a MAGA resurgence?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Biden’s falling popularity will galvanize a 2024 Trump run.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The truth about redlining

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and historian David E. Kaiser discuss the history of redlining and black wealth accumulation after World War II.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The corrosive influence of low-dollar donors

playvideo screenshot

Matt K. Lewis argues that politicians who rely primarily on small donations tend to be more hardline and partisan than those with big donors.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Psychopolitica

Russian Cosmism

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan discuss Russian philosopher Nikolai Fyodorov, who claimed that immortality can be reached through science, but we will only deserve it if we resurrect all previous generations.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

From My Lai to Abu Ghraib

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and historian Samuel Moyn, author of the new book Humane, discuss how the reaction of activists to wartime atrocities has changed.

Play entire videoPlay this clip