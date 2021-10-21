Recorded:Oct 21
Posted:Oct 21, 2021
The DMZ | Oct 21, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Bannon’s role in ramping up the January 6 riot.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Wai Wah Chin, Charter President of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, discuss recent attempts to change admissions standards for New York City exam schools.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Steven Pinker, author of the book Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters, discuss the usefulness of a much-derided rhetorical maneuver.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Dara Horn, author of the new book People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Trump’s threat to undermine Republicans in the midterms is a calculated move or just a bid for attention
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how John is perceived now that he writes for the Times.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis debate whether Chappelle should be held responsible for the political content in his latest stand-up special.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Aryeh Cohen-Wade debate whether the ideal of objectivity in reporting is a concept whose time has passed.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with the anonymous person who tweets as William Shakespeare.
