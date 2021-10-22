Play entire video
-
Mickey: Sinema’s tax plan is screwing up the infrastructure bill
.
0:00
-
Bob: It’s a political mistake to cut free community college
.
13:01
-
Did Biden accidentally commit to defending Taiwan against attack?
.
17:10
-
Why you shouldn’t worry about China’s new missile
.
23:28
-
JD Vance’s weird tweet about Alec Baldwin
.
31:43
-
Can Trump be convinced not to run in 2024?
.
37:01
-
Bob: Steve Bannon is still an extremely dangerous person
.
42:25
-
US Covid numbers remain inscrutable
.
1:00:13
-
Parrot Room preview: What Dave Chappelle said about Mike Pence, Merrick Garland’s conflict of interest, how to bribe Trump into staying out of the race, death threats in politics, more car advice, Bob takes another crack at besting Mickey’s joke, meditation retreats, Bob defends “the pounce move,” Alec Baldwin, King Juan Carlos’s sex drive, and the French election
.
1:02:28
Recorded:Oct 22
Posted:Oct 22, 2021
The Wright Show | Oct 22, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
View these comments on a non-video page
