Recorded:Oct 28
Posted:Oct 30, 2021
The DMZ | Oct 30, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether most Americans really care about Democrats’ social spending proposals.
The Glenn Show
In a talk at Baylor University, Glenn Loury considers whether his views on race may inadvertently give “aid and comfort” to racists.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Brookings Institution foreign policy analyst Thomas Wright debate the issue.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Bannon’s role in ramping up the January 6 riot.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Wai Wah Chin, Charter President of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, discuss recent attempts to change admissions standards for New York City exam schools.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether Democrats can get the infrastructure deal done by the November 1 deadline.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Steven Pinker, author of the book Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters, discuss the usefulness of a much-derided rhetorical maneuver.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Dara Horn, author of the new book People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Trump’s threat to undermine Republicans in the midterms is a calculated move or just a bid for attention
