7 November 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Nov 5    Posted:Nov 6, 2021
The DMZ | Nov 6, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Wright Show

First we take Richmond

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether recent and surprising Republican electoral victories will embolden challengers to Trump in 2024.

The Glenn Show

Affirmative action with an asterisk

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and law professor Randall Kennedy discuss whether affirmative action produces new inequalities rather than remedying old ones.

The Wright Show

No pain, no gain

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom, author of the new book The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning, discuss why we derive pleasure from some forms of suffering.

Culturally Determined

Gone Girl for the gig economy”

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Kat Rosenfield about her new novel, No One Will Miss Her.

The DMZ

How Trumpy is Glenn Youngkin really?

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the conservative Virginia gubernatorial candidate’s attempts to appeal to moderate voters, including Democrats.

The Wright Show

Build Back Whatever

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate whether most Americans really care about Democrats’ social spending proposals.

The Glenn Show

Looking race in the face

In a talk at Baylor University, Glenn Loury considers whether his views on race may inadvertently give “aid and comfort” to racists.

The Wright Show

How money shapes the ideology of think tanks

Robert Wright and Brookings Institution foreign policy analyst Thomas Wright debate the issue.

The Wright Show

Steve Bannon, public enemy

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Bannon’s role in ramping up the January 6 riot.

