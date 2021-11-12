Recorded:Oct 31
Posted:Nov 12, 2021
The Glenn Show
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is putting his thumb on the scale.
The Wright Show
Eli Clifton of the Quincy Institute runs through a list of think tanks that serve foreign interests.
Culturally Determined
Philosopher Justin E. H. Smith discusses his recent essay arguing that social media is swallowing real life.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss how the Virginia governor-elect should run the state following his narrow victory.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether recent and surprising Republican electoral victories will embolden challengers to Trump in 2024.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and law professor Randall Kennedy discuss whether affirmative action produces new inequalities rather than remedying old ones.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom, author of the new book The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning, discuss why we derive pleasure from some forms of suffering.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Kat Rosenfield about her new novel, No One Will Miss Her.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the conservative Virginia gubernatorial candidate’s attempts to appeal to moderate voters, including Democrats.
