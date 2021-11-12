logo

13 November 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Nov 12    Posted:Nov 12, 2021
Download:
mp3
The Wright Show | Nov 12, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

A conservative prescription for ending racial inequality

playvideo screenshot

In a speech at the National Conservatism Convention, Glenn Loury critiques conservative attitudes toward racial inequality and proposes a new way forward.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

A judge on trial

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial is putting his thumb on the scale.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

How foreign money shapes US foreign policy discourse

playvideo screenshot

Eli Clifton of the Quincy Institute runs through a list of think tanks that serve foreign interests.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

“It is morally imperative to not say true things on social media”

playvideo screenshot

Philosopher Justin E. H. Smith discusses his recent essay arguing that social media is swallowing real life.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

How should Glenn Youngkin govern?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss how the Virginia governor-elect should run the state following his narrow victory.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

First we take Richmond

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether recent and surprising Republican electoral victories will embolden challengers to Trump in 2024.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Affirmative action with an asterisk

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and law professor Randall Kennedy discuss whether affirmative action produces new inequalities rather than remedying old ones.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

No pain, no gain

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom, author of the new book The Sweet Spot: The Pleasures of Suffering and the Search for Meaning, discuss why we derive pleasure from some forms of suffering.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Gone Girl for the gig economy”

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Kat Rosenfield about her new novel, No One Will Miss Her.

Play entire videoPlay this clip