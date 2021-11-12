Play entire video
-
Bob and Mickey hatch a plan to profit from the University of Austin
.
0:00
-
Bob: The question of inflation is tied to the status of the pandemic
.
9:47
-
Mickey’s soft infrastructure proposal
.
18:05
-
Whither high-speed rail?
.
33:28
-
Who will claim ideological leadership of the Republican Party?
.
43:00
-
If Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted, will civil unrest follow?
.
53:16
-
Parrot Room preview: Substack, under-news about a member of Congress and a would-be member of Congress, Mickey’s beef with Jonathan Chait, Fiona Hill, Bob chastises the Washington Post for inaccurate Brian Williams coverage, evidence that Mickey is suffering from CTCDS (child tax credit derangement syndrome), some damning Tony Blinken audio, Mickey’s so-crazy-it-just-might-work solution to the Trump dilemma, Bob attempts to stump Mickey with a Beatles trivia question, Sam Harris, car talk, and more on the University of Austin
.
1:03:09
Recorded:Nov 12
Posted:Nov 12, 2021
The Wright Show | Nov 12, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
