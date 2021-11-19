Play entire video
-
Bernard-Henri Lévy, c’est Mickey
.
0:00
-
Rittenhouse acquitted, Malcolm X’s “assassins” exonerated
.
2:22
-
How much of BBB will make it through the Senate?
.
11:15
-
Some of Mickey’s policy nightmares still lurk within BBB
.
20:27
-
Is Elon Musk consciously courting an ideological customer base?
.
31:28
-
Bob: Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert crossed a line
.
34:03
-
Why are Biden’s poll numbers so bad?
.
44:21
-
Mickey: Elite Trump voters don’t want him to run again
.
52:09
-
Mickey Kaus, n’est pas Bari Weiss
.
57:22
-
Parrot Room preview: Nellie Bowles decamps to Bari Weiss’s Substack, Andrew Sullivan on 60 Minutes, Anne Applebaum, more trash talking Sam Harris, more on the Dulles brothers, bad news for the University of Austin, Belarus, news on ivermectin and the lab leak hypothesis, why David Frum hates Blake Masters, and Bob chastises Mickey
.
59:37
Recorded:Nov 19
Posted:Nov 19, 2021
The Wright Show | Nov 19, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
